Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne (L) and Torino's Andrea Belotti during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SSC Napoli and Torino FC at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

Napoli's Marek Hamsik (2-L) celebrates with teammates during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SSC Napoli and Torino FC at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

Napoli's goalkeeper Pepe Reina reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SSC Napoli and Torino FC at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

Second-placed Napoli on Sunday played to a 2-2 draw against Torino, moving Juventus one step closer to their seventh straight Serie A title, as their lead in the league table widened to six points with two games to go.

Napoli seemed on their way to defeating the visitors when Dries Mertens gave them the lead 25 minutes into the game, but Torino's Daniele Baselli netted the equalizer in the 55th minute.