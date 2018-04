Napoli forward Dries Mertens takes a penalty during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SSC Napoli and AC Chievo Verona at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, April 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne (R) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SSC Napoli and AC Chievo Verona at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, April 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

Napoli players celebrate their 2-1 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SSC Napoli and AC Chievo Verona at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, April 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

Napoli on Sunday rallied from one goal down to earn a late 2-1 home victory over Chievo Verona in the 31st round of the Italian league, keeping their dream of a Serie A title alive.

After this win, Napoli remains in the second position in the Serie A table with 77 points, four points behind defending champion Juventus, while Chievo Verona is in 14th place with 29 points.