Napoli's forward Lorenzo Insigne celebrates after scoring the 2-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SSC Napoli and US Sassuolo at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cesare Abbate

Napoli’s Adam Ounas (2-L) celebrates with teammates scoring the 1-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SSC Napoli and US Sassuolo at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cesare Abbate

Napoli’s Adam Ounas (R) celebrates scoring the 1-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SSC Napoli and US Sassuolo at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cesare Abbate

Napoli claimed a 2-0 victory over visiting Sassuolo at San Paolo stadium to strengthen its grip on the second spot in the Serie A table, six points behind leader Juventus.

Following its 1-0 home win over England's Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, Napoli dominated the game against Sassuolo and pocketed the three points on goals scored by Algerian winger Adam Ounas and Italian forward Lorenzo Insigne.