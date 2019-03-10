Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne scores the 1-1 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between US Sassuolo and SSC Napoli at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, 10 March 2019. EFE/EPA/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between US Sassuolo and SSC Napoli at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, 10 March 2019. EFE/EPA/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Sassuolo's Jeremie Boga (C) and Napoli's Marques Allan (R) with Amadou Diawara (L) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between US Sassuolo and SSC Napoli at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, 10 March 2019. EFE/EPA/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Napoli, ranked second in the 27th week of Italy's Serie A soccer tourney, managed to salvage a tie late in its road match against Sassuolo at the Citta del Tricolore, but the southern Italian team remains 18 points in back of league leader Juventus, which appears to be edging inexorably closer to its eighth consecutive "Scudetto" title.

Carlos Ancelotti's boys, admittedly with little to motivate them in domestic competition because they are so far behind the unstoppable Juventus, just managed to avoid defeat five minutes before the final whistle on a goal by team captain Lorenzo Insigne.