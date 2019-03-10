Napoli, ranked second in the 27th week of Italy's Serie A soccer tourney, managed to salvage a tie late in its road match against Sassuolo at the Citta del Tricolore, but the southern Italian team remains 18 points in back of league leader Juventus, which appears to be edging inexorably closer to its eighth consecutive "Scudetto" title.
Carlos Ancelotti's boys, admittedly with little to motivate them in domestic competition because they are so far behind the unstoppable Juventus, just managed to avoid defeat five minutes before the final whistle on a goal by team captain Lorenzo Insigne.