Napoli on Sunday added to Roma's woes with a 4-1 win at the Olympic Stadium, the home ground of the capital team, on the 29th Serie A machtday that saw Colombia's Duvan Zapata notching a brace and tying with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo at 19 goals apiece.

The venue became a friendly camp for Napoli, who on Sunday obtained its third consecutive away win over Roma as coach Carlo Ancelotti's men showed no mercy to the capital team.