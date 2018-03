Sassuolo's Matteo Politano opens the scoring during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Napoli at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Elisabetta Baracchi

Napoli's Jose Maria Callejon (C) scores the 1-1 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Napoli at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Napoli played to a 1-1 draw against host Sassuolo here Saturday in the 30th round of Serie A action and could lose ground to league-leading Juventus by the end of the day.

Second-placed Napoli had the opportunity to provisionally leapfrog Juventus in the standings but those hopes were dented when it conceded a first-half goal by Matteo Politano.