Players observe a minute's silence for late Italian soccer manager and player Gigi Radice before the Italian Serie A soccer match SSC Napoli vs Frosinone Calcio at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Napoli's Adam Ounas celebrates after scoring the 2-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match SSC Napoli vs Frosinone Calcio at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik (top) scores the 3-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match SSC Napoli vs Frosinone Calcio at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA/CESARE ABBATE

SSC Napoli claimed a 4-0 home win over Frosinone in a Serie A Matchday 15 action held at Stadio San Paolo Saturday, strengthening its grip on the second spot in the Italian league's standings.

Polish forward Piotr Zielinski opened the scoring for the Blues, just seven minutes into the game, making the most of Italian teammate Lorenzo Insigne's assist.