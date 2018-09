Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates after the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Napoli's Piotr Zielinski (C) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Torino's Ola Aina (L) in action against Napoli's Marek Hamsik (C) during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Torino's Tomas Rincon (up) in action against Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly (R) during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Napoli defeated Torino 3-1 on Sunday in Serie A action to temporarily share the top spot in the Italian league table with Juventus, which will take on Frosinone.

Thanks to a brace from Italian forward Lorenzo Insigne and a goal from Italian forward Simone Verdi, Napoli bounced back after a disappointing 0-0 draw against Red Star Belgrade in their 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League opener.