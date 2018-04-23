Napoli defeated Juventus 1-0 on Sunday on a header by Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly in stoppage time, keeping their Serie A title hopes alive and pulling to within just one point of their Italian First Division soccer rivals.
With just four weeks to go in the season, it looked like Juventus was going to maintain its four-point advantage over second-place Napoli at the Allianz Stadium in Turin before 41,000 fans, as the final whistle came ever closer and the match between the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked teams looked like it was headed for a scoreless draw.