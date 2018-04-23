Juventus players show their dejection after losing their Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy, on April 22, 2018. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 1-0 winner during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy, on April 22, 2018. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly (front) celebrates after scoring the 1-0 winner during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy, on April 22, 2018. (Italia) EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Napoli defeated Juventus 1-0 on Sunday on a header by Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly in stoppage time, keeping their Serie A title hopes alive and pulling to within just one point of their Italian First Division soccer rivals.

With just four weeks to go in the season, it looked like Juventus was going to maintain its four-point advantage over second-place Napoli at the Allianz Stadium in Turin before 41,000 fans, as the final whistle came ever closer and the match between the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked teams looked like it was headed for a scoreless draw.