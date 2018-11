Peru national soccer coach Ricardo Gareca said here Friday that he is "very concerned" FIFA may suspend the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) if the Andean nation's Congress passes a law undermining FIFA's authority over the FPF.

Gareca, credited for engineering Peru's return to the World Cup in 2018 after a 36-year-long absence from the tournament, acknowledged in a press conference in Lima that this is the first time he has worried about the future of the team since taking the job.