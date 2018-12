Switzerland head coach Vladimir Petkovic (L) and Portugal head coach Fernando Santos (R) share a friendly moment during the UEFA Nations League Finals Draw in Dublin, Ireland, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA/AIDAN CRAWLEY

(L-R) Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman, England coach Gareth Southgate, Portugal coach Fernando Santos and Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic attend the UEFA Nations League Finals Draw in Dublin, Ireland, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/AIDAN CRAWLEY

Portugal is to face Switzerland and England will take on the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League semifinal round, based on the draw held Monday in Dublin.

Defending champion Portugal, coached by Fernando Santos, is to host Switzerland on June 5 at Do Dragao stadium.