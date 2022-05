Mexico's Sergio "Checo" Perez (Red Bull) in action during qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo on 28 May 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Dutch driver Max Verstappen (Red Bull) leaves the paddock after qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo on 28 May 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA/POOL

Spain's Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) in action during qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo on 28 May 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Monaco's Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) waves to the crowd after claiming pole position in qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco Monte Carlo on 28 May 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) was the fastest Saturday around the urban circuit in his home town of Monte Carlo and will start the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix from the pole position.

The 24-year-old finished Q3 with a best lap of 1:11.376, more than two-tenths of a second better than Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz, who bested Mexico's Sergio "Checo" Perez (Red Bull) by just 0.028 seconds.