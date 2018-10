Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas dives for a ball during a Champions League group-stage match against AS Roma on Sept. 19, 2018, at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. EFE-EFE/JP Gandul

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas heads the list of call-ups for the Costa Rican national team's upcoming friendlies versus Mexico on Oct. 11 and Colombia on Oct. 16.

Interim head coach Ronald Gonzalez on Thursday unveiled his 24-man roster for those games, a list that includes the squad's best-known stars and 14 players who competed in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.