US President Barack Obama gestures as he awards US former basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 22 November 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAWN THEW

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar arrives for the premiere of 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado' at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 June 2018. The film opens in the US on 29 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NINA PROMMER

President Barack Obama (back) awards retired basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (front) the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 22 November 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Legendary center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is auctioning hundreds of items from his memorabilia collection, including four of his five NBA championship rings he won with the Los Angeles Lakers, his website announced Tuesday.

Most of the proceeds from the auction, which is run by Goldin Auctions, will go to his "Skyhook Foundation" charity to help children learn about science, technology, engineering and math.