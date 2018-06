Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (C) reacts after walking to the bench against the Cleveland Cavaliers during overtime of game one of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONICA M. DAVEY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

(FILE) Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (L) blocks the shot of Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (R) during the first quarter of the Eastern Conference Finals playoff game seven between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (C) is held back by teammate forward Kevin Durant (R) after Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (L) took a swing at Green during overtime of game one of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONICA M. DAVEY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The NBA announced in a statement Friday that it has fined Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson $25,000, who was at risk of being suspended for the second game due to an altercation at the end of the first match.

NBA Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations, Kiki VanDeWeghe, said that the fine had been imposed because Thompson had thrown the ball at the face of Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.