Houston Rockets guard Gerald Green (rear) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker (front) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Milwaukee Bucks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 07 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (R) drives on Houston Rockets guard Gerald Green (C) and Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker (L) in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Milwaukee Bucks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 07 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT