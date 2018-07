Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (C) in action during a basketball exhibition game in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

NBA superstar Kevin Durant, who recently renewed his contract with the Golden State Warriors after leading the team to a second consecutive NBA Championship title, entertained crowds of basketball fans in the Philippines on Sunday as part of a promotional tour.

After earning back-to-back Most Valuable Player awards in the last two NBA Finals, Durant is promoting his 11th signature shoe with Nike, and took time to discuss the 2018/2019 season.