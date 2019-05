World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Latin America Regional Office director Maria Jose Pesce, seen here in an interview with EFE on May 27,2019, says that eliminating doping from sports is a utopia at present, though she remains confident that the work of her office is changing the situation. EFE-EPA/Santiago Carbone

Nearly impossible to eliminate doping from sports, WADA LatAm official says

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Latin America Regional Office director Maria Jose Pesce said in an interview with EFE that eliminating doping from sports is a utopia at present, though she continues to have confidence in the daily efforts being made by the office she has directed since 2010.

The former Uruguayan athlete, a graduate in Physical Education and International Relations, discussed a wide range of issues with EFE at her office in Montevideo's World Trade Center.