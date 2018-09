Tijuana's Erick Torres (L) fights for the ball with Necaxa's Ventura Alvarado (R) during the Liga MX Apertura tournament match played on Aug. 31, 2018, in Tijuana, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Zepeda

Chileans Matias Fernandez and Victor Davila each scored a goal in Necaxa's 2-0 victory over Liga MX leader Cruz Azul, which suffered its first loss in the 2018 Apertura tournament.

Fernandez scored in the 18th minute and Davila added a goal in the 85th minute of Saturday's match, which Necaxa dominated from start to end.