Necaxa edged Toluca 1-0 to win the Copa MX, benefiting from a late own goal by Argentine defender Santiago Garcia that crushed their opponents.

Necaxa, coached by Ignacio Trelles, and Toluca, led by coach Hernan Cristante, played evenly during the entire match on Wednesday, failing to get beyond midfield for much of regulation time.