Danielle Kang of the USA tosses her ball at the 15th hole on the New Tanjong Course during the HSBC Women's Champions golf tournament at Sentosa in Singapore, Mar 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON

Nelly Korda of the USA chips her ball onto the 15th green on the New Tanjong Course during the HSBC Women's Champions golf tournament at Sentosa in Singapore, Mar 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON

USA's Nelly Korda (L) and Danielle Kang (C) walk past spectators along the fairway towards the 12th hole on the New Tanjong Course during the HSBC Women's Champions golf tournament at Sentosa in Singapore, Mar 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON

Nelly Korda of the USA lines up her putt at the 15th hole on the New Tanjong Course during the HSBC Women's Champions golf tournament at Sentosa in Singapore, Mar 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON

United States' Nelly Korda on Saturday went from second place into first heading into the final day of the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

Nelly Korda, who finished on 15-under 201, will head into Sunday's final round as the favorite to win the tournament with a slim one-stroke lead over fellow American, Danielle Kang.