Thousands of Iranian women and men cheer at the Azadi stadium in Tehran, Iran, June 25, 2018, as they attend the public viewing of the FIFA World Cup 2018 match between Iran and Portugal played in Saransk, Russia. EFE-EPA/STR

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Mehdi Taremi of Iran (R) in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Portugal in Saransk, Russia, June 25, 2018.

Players of Iran players react after losing the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Portugal at Mordovia Arena Saransk , in Saransk, Russia, June 25, 2018.

Tehran woke up on Wednesday with a video message from an unusual sender: the Israeli Prime Minister, who last night posted on his Twitter account a video message, seated at his desk, catching a soccer ball and addressing Iran's population.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's video was posted after the Russia 2018 Portugal-Iran soccer match which ended in a draw that sent the Iranian team back home.