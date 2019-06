Dutch and English players shake hands after a UEFA Nations League semifinal soccer match at Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal, on June 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGO DELGADO

Dutch players argue with French referee Clement Turpin (L) during a UEFA Nations League semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and England at Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal, on June 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGO DELGADO

England's Kyle Walker (bottom center) causes an own goal during a UEFA Nations League semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and England at Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal, on June 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGO DELGADO

Dutch players celebrate after taking a 2-1 lead during a UEFA Nations League semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and England at Dom Afonso Henriques stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal, on June 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/HUGO DELGADO

Netherlands took another step in their resurgence as a soccer power with a 3-1 victory here Thursday night over England in the second Nations League semifinal.

Netherlands, who failed to qualify for the 2016 Euro and the 2018 World Cup, showed the potential of their new generation of talent at Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium in Guimaraes.