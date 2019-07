Stefanie Van Der Gragt (C) of Netherlands celebrates with teammates after scoring during the quarter final soccer match between Italy and Netherlands at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in Valenciennes, France, June 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Netherlands players celebrate after the quarter final soccer match between Italy and Netherlands at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in Valenciennes, France, June 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Players of Sweden celebrate with their supporters after winning the Quarter Final match between Germany and Sweden at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in Rennes, France, June 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Caroline Seger of Sweden and Svenja Huth of Germany during the Quarter Final match between Germany and Sweden at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in Rennes, France, June 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Head coach of Sweden, Peter Gerhardsson, and player Nilla Fischer (R) attend a press conference at the Stade de Lyon during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in Lyon, France, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Head coach of the Netherlands, Sarina Wiegman, attends a press conference at the Stade de Lyon during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in Lyon, France, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Vivianne Miedema of the Netherlands attends a press conference at the Stade de Lyon during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in Lyon, France, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

With its team in top form, the Netherlands looks to its women's national team with great fondness ahead of its 2019 FIFA World Cup semifinal match against Sweden.

The 'Oranje' has reigned in Europe since it hosted the 2017 Euros, when the team managed to thrill viewers across the with players like, Lieke Martens, Shanice van de Sanden and Vivianne Miedema.