Wesley Sneijder after a friendly soccer match between the Netherlands and Peru at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 06 September 2018. Sneijder was making his final international appearance for the Netherlands. EPA-EFE/STANLEY GONTHA

Wesley Sneijder (L) of the Netherlands embraces his coach Ronald Koeman (R) as he leaves the field during a friendly soccer match between the Netherlands and Peru at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 06 September 2018. Sneijder was making his final international appearance for the Netherlands. EPA-EFE/STANLEY GONTHA

Peru's Jefferson Farfan (L) in action against Georginio Wijnaldum (R) of the Netherlands during a friendly soccer match between the Netherlands and Peru at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 06 September 2018. EPA-EFE/STANLEY GONTHA

Pedro Aquino (C-R) of Peru celebrates after giving his side a 1-0 lead during a friendly soccer match between the Netherlands and Peru at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 06 September 2018. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL

Memphis Depay (L) of the Netherlands celebrates with teammate Wesley Sneijder (R) after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during a friendly soccer match between the Netherlands and Peru at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 06 September 2018. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL

Netherlands came from behind to defeat Peru 2-1 in a friendly here Thursday night, getting a win in Wesley Sneijder's final game with the national squad.

Peru was the more aggressive side in the early going at Johan Cruyff Arena and had a golden opportunity in the opening minutes, but Yoshimar Yotun misfired to the right in a one-on-one opportunity against goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.