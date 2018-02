Ireen Wust of the Netherlands competes in the Ladies' Speed Skating 3000 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

(L-R) Ireen Wust of the Netherlands, who came in second for a silver medal in the Ladies' 3,000-meter speed skating at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Feb. 10, 2018, stands on the podium along with countrywoman and gold medalist Carlijn Achtereekte and compatriot and bronze medalist Antoinette de Jong. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Carlijn Achtereekte of the Netherlands competes in the Ladies' Speed Skating 3000m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 10, 2018. Achtereekte won the gold. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Netherlands pulled off a clean sweep here Saturday in the Winter Olympics' Ladies' 3,000-meter speed skating, with Carlijn Achtereekte narrowly beating out defending champion Ireen Wust to capture the gold.

The 31-year-old Wust, whose second-place finish leaves her tied with Germany's Claudia Pechstein with a record nine speed skating Olympic medals, led the race most of the way but was overtaken down the final stretch.