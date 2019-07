Jackie Groenen (L) of the Netherlands scores a goal against Sweden during a 2019 Women's World Cup semifinal in Lyon, France, on Wednesday, July 3. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIAN NOGIER

Sweden's Nilla Fischer (R) and Stefanie van der Gragt of the Netherlands battle for the ball during a 2019 Women's World Cup semifinal in Lyon, France, on Wednesday, July 3. EFE/EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

The Netherlands team celebrate after defeating Sweden in a 2019 Women's World Cup semifinal in Lyon, France, on Wednesday, July 3. EFE/EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

Playing in only their second Women's World Cup, the Netherlands qualified for the final against three-time champion United States with a 1-0 win over Sweden in extra time here Wednesday.

The reigning European champions were undefeated coming into the semifinal at Stade de Lyon, while the Swedes lost 2-0 to the US in the group stage.