Brazilian goalkeeper Norberto Murara, known as Neto, kisses the emblem of his new team during his presentation as new FC Barcelona's player in Barcelona, Spain, July 9, 2019. Murara, EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Brazilian goalkeeper Norberto Murara, known as Neto, (L) shakes hands with FC Barcelona's President Josep Maria Bartomeu (R) during his presentation as new player of the Catalan club in Barcelona, Spain, July 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Brazilian goalkeeper Norberto Murara, known as Neto, poses for the photographers with his new jersey during his presentation as new FC Barcelona's player in Barcelona, Spain, July 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Barcelona's new goalkeeper Brazilian Norberto Murara, better known as Neto, was officially presented at the club on Tuesday.

He described his move from fellow La Liga club Valencia to the Catalan side as a reward for his efforts over the course of his career.