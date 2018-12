Lauri Markkanen (R) of Finland pulls a rebound away from Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (L) during the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 19 December 2018. The Nets won the game. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (L) shoots on Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (R) during the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 19 December 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr. (L) shoots against Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (R) during the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 19 December 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr. (C) scores between Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (L) and Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (R) during the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 19 December 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

The Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie came off the bench and scored 27 points as he led his team to defeated the Chicago Bulls 93-96 at the United Center in Chicago Wednesday.

In the duel of teams with losing records the Nets put their score at 15-18 while the Bulls saw it fall to 7-25.