Germany's Julian Draxler speaks to the media during a press conference of the German national soccer team in Eppan, Italy, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Germany's national football team were being put through their paces at their training camp in Eppan, northern Italy on Monday as the players continued their preparations to defend their World Cup title in Russia next month.

Head coach Joachim Loew almost has his full 27-man preliminary squad with him in south Tyrol, a German-speaking Alpine region of northern Italy, with the exception of midfielder Toni Kroos, who is recovering after helping Real Madrid claim a historic third consecutive Champions League crown on Saturday in Kiev. Kroos is due to join the squad on Saturday.