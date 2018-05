Germany's national soccer team during a training session in Duesseldorf, Germany, on March 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RONALD WITTEK

Germany goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer made the list of the provisional national team for next month's 2018 FIFA World Cup, while Mario Gotze was not included, Germany coach Joachim Low announced Tuesday.

Neuer has been sidelined for more than eight months with a foot injury.