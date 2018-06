Germany's Leroy Sane in action during the international friendly soccer match between Austria and Germany in Klagenfurt, Austria, on June 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Germany head coach Joachim Low announced on Monday his final 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, including Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer but opting not to use forward Leroy Sane.

Neuer is to join the starting lineup in Russia despite having been out for eight months due to a foot injury, while Sane was passed over after having a stellar season with Premier League champions Manchester City.