Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, April 12, 2017. EPA-EFE file/RONALD WITTEK

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer on Friday prepared for a match after missing eight months due to a foot injury that it took him much longer to recover from than expected.

Neuer's return was announced by the Bavarians on the eve of the club's German Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt, scheduled for Saturday.