Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in action during a training session of the German national soccer team in Eppan, Italy, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Germany's head coach Joachim Loew (R) watches Nils Petersen (L) during a training session of the German national soccer team in Eppan, Italy, May 24, 2018. EPA--EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Defending FIFA World Cup champions Germany stretched their legs Thursday in a training exercise in the north of Italy, with just over three weeks until they embark on a campaign to defend their title when Russia hosts the competition next month.

Germany is set to open Group F with a clash against Mexico on Jun 17, at the Luzhinki stadium in the Russian capital Moscow.