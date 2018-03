Belgian driver Thierry Neuville and co-driver Nicolas Gilsoul of the Hyundai Shell Mobil World Rally Team participate in his Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC car in the practice round of the Rally of Mexico, on the section of Llano Grande, in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Castillo

Belgian driver Thierry Neuville (L) of Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT speaks to journalists before the start of the Rally Guanajuato Mexico, in Leon, Mexico, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO CASTILLO

Finnish Teemu Suninen and his co-driver Mikko Markula,of the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, participate in their Fiesta WRC car, in the practice round of the Rally of Mexico, on the section of Llano Grande, in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Castillo

Norwegian driver Andreas Mikkelsen and his co-driver Anders Jaegers of the Hyundai Shell Mobil World Rally Team participate in their Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC car in the practice round of the Rally of Mexico, on the section of Llano Grande, in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Castillo

British driver Elfyn Evans and co-driver Daniel Barritt of the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, during the practice round of the Rally of Mexico, on the section of Llano Grande, in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Castillo

French driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Daniel Elena of Citroen Total Abu Dabhi WRY team participate in their car Citroen C3, during the practice round of the Rally of Mexico, on the section of Llano Grande, in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Castillo

World Rally Championship Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20) of Belgium won the first stage of Rally Mexico 2018 on the streets of Guanajuato on Thursday.

Neuville took 2 minutes and 6.7 seconds to cover the 2.53 kilometer (1.57 miles) route, which passes through the city's historic silver mine tunnels.