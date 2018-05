Team Hyundai including driver Thierry Neuville (C-top) and co driver Nicolas Gilsoul (top C-L) on the podium of Rally Portugal 2018, Matosinhos, Portugal, 20 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Anna Kalagani

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville and co driver Nicolas Gilsoul on the podium of Rally Portugal 2018, Matosinhos, Portugal, 20 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Anna Kalagani

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville on the podium of Rally Portugal 2018, Matosinhos, Portugal, 20 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Anna Kalagani

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville (R) and co driver Nicolas Gilsoul on the podium of Rally Portugal 2018, Matosinhos, Portugal, 20 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Anna Kalagani

Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20) on Sunday won the 2018 Rally of Portugal, taking over the leadership of the world championship from Frenchman Sebastien Ogier (Ford Fiesta) who, although he returned to compete after missing the second day, did not manage to score points.

Neuville finished the 20 stages of the Rally in 3:49:46.6 hours.