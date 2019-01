Photograph taken on Jan. 23, 2019, showing Federico Yañez, author of the book "Los dueños de la pelota" (The Owners of the Ball"), while posing in an interview with EFE, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE / Sebastian Meresman

The 12 most powerful men in the Argentine sports world are profiled in "Los dueños de la pelota" (The Owners of the Ball), a recently published book that contains biographies of those who control or have great influence over clubs, federations and major sports associations.

The book's author, Federico Yañez, said in an interview with EFE on Jan. 23 that the most powerful sports executives have, in general, three things in common - a lot of money, ambition and big egos.