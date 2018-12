Photograph originally taken on Dec. 11, 2018: National Sports Undersecretary Alfredo Etchandy - a distinguished journalist, lawyer and writer - tells the rich history of soccer in this South American nation in a new book, "Uruguay tierra de campeones." (Uruguay, Land of Champions). Dec. 17, 2018. Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Santiago Carbone

National Sports Undersecretary Alfredo Etchandy - a distinguished journalist, lawyer and writer - tells the rich history of soccer in this South American nation in a new book, "Uruguay tierra de campeones." (Uruguay, Land of Champions).

"I would like for this book to serve as a tool to reach other countries ... and other people who, reading it, will know the history of Uruguayan soccer," Etchandy said in an interview with EFE.