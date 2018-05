Photograph provided May 6, 2018 showing Uruguayan Luis Inzaurralde, co-author of the book dedicated to the transformation process of the Uruguayan national soccer team during an interveiw in Mondevideo, Uruguay, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Photograph provided May 6, 2018 of the cover of the book dedicated to the transformation process of the Uruguayan national soccer team during an interveiw in Mondevideo, Uruguay, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Photograph provided May 6, 2018 showing Uruguayan Luis Inzaurralde, co-author of the book dedicated to the transformation process of the Uruguayan national soccer team during an interveiw in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

A new book revisits the 12-year history of the Uruguayan national soccer team and its transformation process at the hands of Oscar Washington Tabarez, as well as the coach's legacy and career.

The idea was conceived two years ago by Uruguayan journalists Luis Inzaurralde and Jorge Señorans, who took it upon themselves to capture the history of the team from the arrival of Tabarez to the present day.