The president of the Paraguayan Soccer Association, Robert Harrison (R), hands a Paraguay national soccer team jersey to the team's new coach, Juan Carlos Osorio, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Juan Carlos Osorio (L) speaks during an event marking his formal debut as the Paraguayan national soccer team's new coach, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

The president of the Paraguayan Soccer Association, Robert Harrison (R), hands a Paraguay national soccer team jersey to the team's new coach, Juan Carlos Osorio, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Juan Carlos Osorio made his formal debut as the new coach of Paraguay's national soccer team by promising that the side will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 57-year-old Colombian replaced Gustavo Morinigo, who had been interim coach since December 2017, when Francisco Arce left the team after they were shut out of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.