Real Sociedad's newly appointed head coach Imanol Aguacil leads a training session of the team at the Zubieta facilities in San Sebastian, Basque Country, northern Spain, 28 December 2018. EPA-EFE/ Juan Herrero

Real Sociedad began preparing here Friday for their Jan. 6 LaLiga match against Real Madrid at the first practice since Imanol Alguacil was named as coach.

Raul Navas and Joseba Zaldua were back with the squad after missing several weeks due to injury, though Kevin remains doubtful for the contest against the Blancos.