The head coach of Uruguay's national basketball team, 66-year-old Argentine-Italian Ruben Magnano, is interviewed by Efe in Montevideo. Although his success in leading Argentina's Golden Generation to a runner-up finish at the 2002 world championships and Olympic gold at the 2004 Summer Games in Athens recently earned him a place in FIBA's Hall of Fame, he said is not looking back and that his focus now is on helping Uruguay achieve its potential. EFE/Santiago Carbone

The head coach of the so-called Golden Generation of Argentine players who won Olympic men's basketball gold and finished runner-up in the world championships nearly two decades ago, Ruben Magnano was rewarded this month with a place in the FIBA Hall of Fame.

But the Argentine-Italian said in an interview with Efe that he is focused on the present and future, particularly his role at the helm of Uruguay's national team.