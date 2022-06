$50 million (47 million euros) in proceeds over four years for the sale of promising young players, including $12 million raked in over time for star forward Darwin Nuñez.

A three-time champion of the now-defunct Intercontinental Cup and five time champion of the Copa Libertadores, Uruguay's Peñarol remains today an inexhaustible reservoir of talent and an exporter of high-quality players to deep-pocketed clubs all over the world.