New York Giants running back Shane Vereen (L) celebrates as he runs into the end zone for a touch down in the second quarter of the NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, Oct. 11, 2015. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

The New Orleans Saints have signed running back Shane Vereen from the New York Giants, the franchise said on Wednesday.

Vereen is a seven-year veteran of the league, having played four seasons at New England, where he won the Super Bowl in 2014, before moving to the New York Giants.