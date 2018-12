The amateur "fun run" portion of Madrid's San Silvestre Vallecana race gets under way on Monday, Dec. 31. EFE-EPA/J.P.Gandul

Winner Brigid Kosgei (C), Helen Obriri (R), who finished second, and third-place finisher Tirunesh Dibaba pose after the San Silvestre Vallecana race in Madrid on Monday, Dec. 31. EFE-EPA/J.P.Gandul

Eventual winner Jacob Kiplimo (R) and other competitors run the San Silvestre Vallecana race in Madrid on Monday, Dec. 31. EFE-EPA/J.P.Gandul

Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo and Kenyan runner Brigid Kosgei established new men's and women's records here Monday in the annual San Silvestre Vallecana 10K race.

Kiplimo, 18, completed the course through Madrid's Vallecas neighborhood in 26:41, besting what was thought to be the unassailable mark of 26:54, set in 2011 by Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya.