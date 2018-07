Cameroonian-born French defensive midfielder Ibrahim Amadou attends a press conference during his presentation as a new Sevilla FC player in Seville, southern Spain, 04 July 2018. Amadou has signed a contract for the next four seasons. EPA-EFE/Pepo Herrera

Sevilla FC President Jose Castro (L) and the club's director of soccer, Joaquin Caparros (R), pose with Cameroonian-born French midfielder Ibrahim Amadou (C) during his presentation as a new Sevilla FC player in Seville, southern Spain, 04 July 2018. Amadou has signed a contract for the next four seasons. EPA-EFE/Pepo Herrera

Cameroonian-born French defensive midfielder Ibrahim Amadou said Wednesday upon being presented as a new player for Sevilla FC that he was thrilled to have the chance to play in the Spanish league.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-season deal and will be joining his former teammate at French club Lille, right back Sebastien Corchia.