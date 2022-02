FC Barcelona's Dani Alves celebrates with fans after scoring the 4-1 lead during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, 06 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estevez

Barcelona's fans finally have something to cheer following one of the team's best performances of what has been a miserable season in the thrillingly enjoyable 4-2 win over champions Atletico Madrid on Sunday which saw the Catalans return to the top four and the Champions League qualification places.