Paulo Bento of Portugal, the new head coach of the South Korean national soccer team, poses for photographers during a press conference at a hotel in Goyang, in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's new international soccer coach on Thursday said that his goal was to take the team to the next level by winning the Asian Cup in 2019 and qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

During his first press conference since assuming the reins of the team, Paulo Bento said that he took on the challenge of capitalizing on the country's football potential as part of a long-term project.