Spanish new Prime Mininister, Pedro Sanchez (L), shakes hands with Spain's captain Sergio Ramos (R) as head coach Julen Lopetegui looks on during a training session at Las Rozas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Spanish new Prime Mininister, Pedro Sanchez (L), gives the Grand Cross of the Royal Order of Merit in Sports to Spain's midfielder Andres Iniesta (R) during a training session at Las Rozas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Spain's new prime minister made an appearance at the national soccer team's training ground outside Madrid Tuesday to wish the players luck ahead of their campaign in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Pedro Sánchez commended Spain's team for setting an example for youngsters across the country and reassured them that, whatever happened at the World Cup in Russia, the nation would be behind them.