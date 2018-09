New York City FC forward David Villa gives a press conference at a National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) global business forum in Miami, Florida, United States, on Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

Spanish star forward David Villa scored a goal in New York City FC's 2-0 victory here over the Chicago Fire in late-season Major League Soccer action.

With the victory in its 31st of 34 regular-season matches, the club has a record of 15-8-8 (53 points) and has booked a berth in the 12-team MLS Cup Playoffs for the third straight season.